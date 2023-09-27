Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

O próximo eclipse solar anular: o que você precisa saber

ByVicky Stavropoulou

27 de Setembro, 2023
O próximo eclipse solar anular: o que você precisa saber

An annular solar eclipse is set to take place on October 14, darkening the skies across North, Central, and South America. Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, an annular eclipse occurs when the moon is near its farthest point from the Earth, causing it to appear smaller than the sun. As a result, the moon will create a “ring of fire” effect around its edges during the maximum phase of the eclipse.

The best viewing locations for this event will be in parts of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, California, and Oregon. For those not in the direct path of the eclipse, it will still be visible as a partial eclipse in other parts of the continental U.S.

However, it is important to note that looking directly at the sun during any stage of an eclipse can be dangerous. NASA recommends using eclipse glasses to safely view the event. These glasses are specifically designed to protect your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun. While it may be tempting to look at the sun when it is completely covered by the moon, even a small sliver of sunlight can be harmful to your eyes, so it is crucial to continue wearing the eclipse glasses throughout the entire event.

If you are interested in experiencing the annular solar eclipse, you can find specific times for viewing at your location on the Time and Date website. Remember to prioritize your safety by using proper precautions to protect your eyes.

Fontes:
– WCTV/Gray News
- NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

Ciência

NASA adia lançamento da missão Psyche Asteroid para atualizar a configuração do propulsor

29 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ciência

A descoberta de um antigo fóssil de tartaruga marinha fornece informações sobre a história evolutiva

29 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Ciência

Compreendendo cookies e políticas de privacidade

29 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia

Você perdeu

Ciência

NASA adia lançamento da missão Psyche Asteroid para atualizar a configuração do propulsor

29 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

A descoberta de um antigo fóssil de tartaruga marinha fornece informações sobre a história evolutiva

29 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Compreendendo cookies e políticas de privacidade

29 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Antigas inundações de rios na planície gangética fornecem informações sobre futuras superinundações

29 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários