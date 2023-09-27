A controvérsia em torno da teoria da informação integrada na ciência da consciência

The science of consciousness is a challenging field due to its philosophical complexities and limited experimental data. In June, the Association for the Scientific Study of Consciousness announced the results of an experimental contest between two rival theories: integrated information theory and global workspace theory. However, the outcomes were inconclusive, leading to further investigation of these theories.

However, the situation took an unprecedented turn in September when a group of 124 consciousness scientists and philosophers published an open letter attacking integrated information theory as pseudoscience. This letter has caused a significant uproar within the scientific community, raising concerns about potential long-term damage.

Integrated information theory, proposed by Italian neuroscientist Giulio Tononi, suggests that consciousness is defined by the amount of integrated information within a system. Unlike other theories that look for correlations between events in the mind and the brain, integrated information theory starts with phenomenological axioms and implies that even simple systems possess some degree of consciousness.

The open letter criticizes integrated information theory on three main grounds. First, it claims that the theory has received more media attention than it deserves and is not a leading theory of consciousness. However, a survey conducted among consciousness scientists showed that almost 50% of respondents considered the theory promising.

Second, the letter expresses concerns about the ethical implications of integrated information theory. These implications range from clinical practices for coma patients to debates about AI sentience, regulation, stem cell research, animal testing, organoid testing, and abortion. However, it is important to consider that all theories of consciousness have potential ethical implications, and the impact of integrated information theory may not be more problematic than other leading theories.

Lastly, the letter accuses integrated information theory of being pseudoscientific without providing a clear definition of pseudoscience. While the theory has its critics, it is recognized as a significant theory within the scientific community and has garnered support from experts in the field.

In conclusion, the controversy surrounding integrated information theory highlights the disagreements and divisions within the science of consciousness. Despite the criticism, the theory continues to attract attention and investigation. As the field progresses, it is crucial to engage in open and respectful discussions to advance our understanding of consciousness.

1. Integrated information theory: A theory that suggests consciousness is defined by the amount of integrated information within a system.

2. Global workspace theory: A rival theory of consciousness, which posits that consciousness arises from the global broadcasting of information within the brain.

