Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Não há esperança de acordar o módulo lunar e o rover do Chandrayaan-3, afirma o cientista espacial

ByVicky Stavropoulou

6 de Outubro, 2023
Não há esperança de acordar o módulo lunar e o rover do Chandrayaan-3, afirma o cientista espacial

A prominent space scientist has stated that there is no longer any hope of reviving the Chandrayaan-3 moon lander and rover, indicating a possible end to India’s third lunar mission. AS Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO, confirmed that if there was any possibility of revival, it should have happened by now. Efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been ongoing since 22 September, but no signals have been received so far. However, ISRO has stated that contact attempts will continue.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission made history on 23 August as India became the first country to touch down near the lunar south pole and the fourth in the world to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. The lander and rover were put into sleep mode before the sun set on the moon on 2 and 4 September respectively, with the hope that they would awaken at the next sunrise on 22 September. The mission objectives, including demonstrating a safe and soft landing, rover exploration, and in-situ scientific experiments, have been successfully achieved.

ISRO officials had expressed hope that if communication was re-established, it would provide additional experimental data for further investigation of the moon’s surface. The mission’s success also includes the collection of in-situ data from the previously unexplored south pole region, which will be valuable for future missions. Although plans for a sample-return mission have been discussed, no timeframe has been provided.

Fontes:

- PTI

–ISRO

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

Ciência

Nova pesquisa sugere que humanos se estabeleceram nas Américas há 23,000 mil anos

9 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Ciência

Cientistas descobrem enorme tempestade solar há 14,300 anos

9 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Explorando o Asteróide Apophis: Missão OSIRIS-APEX da NASA

9 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André

Você perdeu

Ciência

Nova pesquisa sugere que humanos se estabeleceram nas Américas há 23,000 mil anos

9 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Cientistas descobrem enorme tempestade solar há 14,300 anos

9 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Explorando o Asteróide Apophis: Missão OSIRIS-APEX da NASA

9 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

O Impacto dos Eventos Cósmicos no Nascimento da Agricultura

9 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários