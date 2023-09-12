Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Beija-flor híbrido incomum descoberto no Peru

ByGabriel Botha

12 de Setembro, 2023
Beija-flor híbrido incomum descoberto no Peru

A never-before-documented hybrid hummingbird has been discovered in Cordillera Azul National Park in the Peruvian Andes. The bird is a result of the hybridization of two different species native to western South America: the Pink-throated Brilliant hummingbird and the Rufous-webbed Brilliant hummingbird. This discovery challenges the notion that separate hummingbird species do not interbreed. The hybrid bird has a unique gold-throated coloring that is a combination of the pink throats of its parent species. Researchers speculate that hybrids like this one might contribute to the diversity of structural colors found across the hummingbird family tree.

Feathers get their base color from pigments, but hummingbird feathers are iridescent, meaning their color is determined by how light is bent and filtered as it hits the feather cells from different angles. The gold-throated color of the hybrid hummingbird is a result of the complex ways in which iridescent feather colors are determined. Mixing the complex recipes for feather color from its two parent species resulted in the unique coloring of this hybrid bird.

Hybrid hummingbirds like this one are rare and their existence raises questions about the frequency and role of hybridization in hummingbird evolution. This discovery has opened up new avenues of inquiry for researchers and provides insights into the complexity of hummingbird genetics and coloration.

Fontes:

The source article from Chicago’s Field Museum is titled “Researchers Find Unusual Hybrid Hummingbird in Peru” and was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The Hattiesburg American, part of USA TODAY Network, provides additional facts about hummingbirds in the Americas.

Definição:

Hybridization: The process of breeding between individuals of two different species or genetically distinct populations.

Fontes:
– Article: Researchers Find Unusual Hybrid Hummingbird in Peru (Chicago’s Field Museum)
– Article: 14 facts about hummingbirds (The Hattiesburg American, part of USA TODAY Network)

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

Ciência

Como a mobilidade humana do ombro e do cotovelo se originou da descida de árvores

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Novas evidências sugerem potencial para água no exoplaneta K2-18b

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Ciência

Descoberta surpreendente revela novos insights sobre galáxias do anel polar

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

Explorando os recursos interessantes do iOS 17 e macOS Sonoma

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Códigos de resgate BGMI para 13 de setembro: receba recompensas emocionantes para Battlegrounds Mobile India

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Notícias

Acer XV242F: um novo monitor de jogos de 540 Hz chega ao mercado

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Notícias

iPhone 15 Pro: preço e disponibilidade

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários