Novo estudo revela detalhes impressionantes sobre a extinção dos dinossauros

A groundbreaking study has provided fresh insights into the catastrophic event that led to the extinction of dinosaurs and three-quarters of all life on Earth 66 million years ago. Previous theories pointed to a cataclysmic global winter caused by the release of sulfur and soot from wildfires as the primary factor behind the mass extinction. However, the latest findings challenge these assumptions and present a compelling alternative explanation.

According to the study published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the impact of the Chicxulub asteroid in what is now Yucatan, Mexico, not only released sulfur and soot but also propelled millions of tons of fine dust into the atmosphere. This dust, derived from pulverized silicate rock, remained suspended in the air for an astonishing 15 years, significantly darkening the sky for about two years during that period.

The prolonged darkness brought about by the fine silicate dust disrupted the crucial process of photosynthesis, leading to the demise of plants and subsequently the herbivorous creatures that relied on them for sustenance. As the plant-eaters perished, the carnivores that preyed upon them soon followed suit, resulting in a devastating chain reaction of extinction events.

The study’s startling revelation is that the fine silicate dust, combined with the sulfur and soot, caused a drastic drop in global temperatures by up to 15 degrees Celsius. This temperature decrease would have further exacerbated the challenges faced by surviving organisms, ultimately leading to the demise of a significant portion of life on Earth.

Another intriguing finding of the study is that the dinosaurs that evolved into modern-day birds, crocodiles, and small mammals had a higher likelihood of survival. Their relatively smaller size and decreased nutritional requirements allowed them to adapt and endure while the plant life slowly recovered from the aftermath of the impact.

This groundbreaking research illuminates the complex interplay of factors that contributed to the dramatic events of the past. By understanding the mechanisms behind such extinctions, scientists gain valuable insights that can shed light on the fragility and resilience of life on our planet.

Perguntas Frequentes:

O que causou a extinção dos dinossauros?

How long did the fine silicate dust stay in the atmosphere?

Why did some animals survive the extinction event?

