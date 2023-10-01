Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

NASA compartilha vídeo hipnotizante de remanescentes de supernova no Instagram

ByVicky Stavropoulou

1 de Outubro, 2023
NASA compartilha vídeo hipnotizante de remanescentes de supernova no Instagram

NASA continues to captivate and educate its audience through the stunning images and videos it shares on social media. In a recent Instagram post, NASA showcased a time-lapse video of the Cygnus Loop, the remnants of a star’s supernova explosion.

The video, posted on NASA’s dedicated Hubble Space Telescope page, illustrates the expansion of the shock front of the remnant as it travels into interstellar space at incredible speeds. The caption accompanying the video provides further details about the images captured in 2001 and 2020, showing an orange ribbon of light expanding against the backdrop of black space dotted with stars.

The video quickly went viral, garnering close to 1.4 million views and numerous comments from Instagram users. Some expressed awe at the beauty of the explosion, while others wondered if the colors in the video were enhanced or if they represented the visible spectrum.

NASA’s social media presence plays a crucial role in not only captivating its audience but also educating them about the wonders of the universe. By sharing such mesmerizing content, NASA continues to inspire and ignite curiosity about space exploration.

Fontes:
NASA’s Instagram
Hindustan Times

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

Ciência

O estresse da seca causa mudanças na função do solo da floresta tropical

3 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciência

Biossensor inovador baseado em proteínas desenvolvido para detectar minas terrestres e material bélico não detonado baseado em TNT

3 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciência

Perseverance Rover da NASA captura Dust Devil marciano na cratera de Jezero

3 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André

Você perdeu

Ciência

O estresse da seca causa mudanças na função do solo da floresta tropical

3 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Biossensor inovador baseado em proteínas desenvolvido para detectar minas terrestres e material bélico não detonado baseado em TNT

3 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Perseverance Rover da NASA captura Dust Devil marciano na cratera de Jezero

3 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Asteróide 2008 QY: detalhes e possíveis consequências

3 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários