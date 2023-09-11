Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

NASA anuncia descoberta emocionante de potencial oceano de água e sinais de vida no exoplaneta

ByGabriel Botha

11 de Setembro, 2023
NASA anuncia descoberta emocionante de potencial oceano de água e sinais de vida no exoplaneta

Scientists at NASA have made an intriguing discovery using the James Webb telescope, peering 120 light years away from Earth in the constellation Leo. They have found a possible rare water ocean on a giant exoplanet known as K2-18 b. This exoplanet, almost nine times the mass of Earth, is what scientists call a Hycean world, meaning it has the potential to possess a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a water ocean-covered surface.

NASA’s observations of the planet’s atmosphere have provided evidence to support the possibility of an ocean world. The abundance of methane and carbon dioxide, along with the shortage of ammonia, suggests that there may be a water ocean underneath a hydrogen-rich atmosphere on K2-18 b.

In an even more remarkable finding, the presence of a molecule called dimethyl sulfide (DMS) has been hinted at, which, on Earth, is only produced by life. However, further investigation is required to confirm the presence of DMS and its significance in relation to the potential for life on the exoplanet.

While this is not the first time indications of water have been found on other planets, scientists are still excited about this discovery. It is important to consider diverse habitable environments when searching for life elsewhere, as this finding highlights. The larger Hycean worlds, like K2-18 b, are significantly more conducive to atmospheric observations than smaller rocky planets.

Located in the habitable zone of the cool dwarf star K2-18, this exoplanet has the potential for liquid water to exist on its surface. However, its oceanic conditions may be too hot to support life. The exoplanet’s interior likely contains a high-pressure ice mantle, similar to Neptune, with a thinner hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

The discovery of this potential water ocean and signs of life on K2-18 b was made possible by the advanced technology of the James Webb telescope. It provided a more detailed analysis compared to previous telescopes, allowing scientists to study a fraction of the star’s light as it passed through the exoplanet’s atmosphere.

This exciting finding adds to the remarkable achievements of the James Webb telescope, which has provided unprecedented insights into the origins of the universe and delivered high-resolution images of distant worlds and their surrounding structures.

