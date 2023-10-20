Uma vista deslumbrante do eclipse solar anular visto do espaço

NASA has released a spectacular image of the annular solar eclipse that occurred on October 14, 2023. The image was captured by the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR), which is positioned approximately 1.5 million miles away from Earth. The image shows the shadow of the Moon passing over North America during the eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon, at or near its farthest distance from Earth, appears smaller in the sky and does not completely cover the disk of the sun. This creates a “ring of fire” effect, with the edges of the sun visible as a glowing reddish ring.

The EPIC camera, one of three instruments on board DSCOVR, captures regular full-disk images of Earth. The snapshot released by NASA was taken at 11:58 AM central time on October 14, during the peak of the eclipse over central Texas. The enormity of the shadow illustrates that the sun was still partially obscured across a wider swath of the continent.

DSCOVR is positioned at the Earth-Sun L1 Lagrange point, which is a region of gravitational equilibrium between Earth and the sun. This strategic location allows DSCOVR to provide crucial data for monitoring both terrestrial and space weather, including early detection of solar storms before they reach Earth. The James Webb Space Telescope is also stationed at a Lagrange point, but on the opposite side at L2.

While the next annular solar eclipse is expected to occur on June 21, 2039, a total eclipse is scheduled to take place much sooner, on April 8, 2024. This event will darken skies from Texas to Maine in the United States.

