Ciência

Novo estudo sugere que o sistema solar exterior pode conter insights surpreendentes sobre a gravidade

ByRoberto André

7 de Outubro, 2023
The outer reaches of our solar system, specifically the Kuiper Belt, may hold not only a mysterious ninth planet but also evidence that could challenge our understanding of gravity. Two theoretical physicists, Harsh Mathur of Case Western Reserve University and Katherine Brown of Hamilton College, have proposed that the anomalies observed in the orbits of objects in the outer solar system may be explained by a modified law of gravity known as Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND).

MOND posits that Isaac Newton’s law of gravity holds true until a certain point, after which a different gravitational behavior takes over. This theory has been successful in explaining galactic-scale observations and is sometimes considered as an alternative to the concept of dark matter. However, Mathur and Brown’s study shows that MOND could also have noticeable effects on the outer solar system.

The researchers discovered a striking alignment between the orbits of objects from the hypothetical Planet Nine dataset and the gravitational field of the Milky Way galaxy when they applied MOND. This finding suggests that over millions of years, the objects in the outer solar system may be dragged into alignment with the galaxy’s gravitational field.

While the current dataset is limited, and other astronomers have proposed alternate explanations for the observed orbital anomalies, Mathur and Brown’s work highlights the potential of the outer solar system as a laboratory for studying gravity and fundamental problems in physics.

Further research and observations will be needed to confirm these findings and determine whether a modified law of gravity or an undiscovered planet is responsible for the observed anomalies in the outer solar system.

Reference: “Modified Newtonian Dynamics as an Alternative to the Planet Nine Hypothesis” by Katherine Brown and Harsh Mathur, The Astronomical Journal.

Fontes:

– NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon (STScI)
– Universidade Case Western Reserve
– Colégio Hamilton

