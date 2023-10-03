The Moon: A Promising Destination for Radio Astronomy Research

Astronomers have long been eager to study the “Dark Ages” of the Universe, a period that began approximately 380,000 years after the Big Bang. During this time, the Universe was filled with neutral hydrogen, the building blocks of the first stars and galaxies. The first stars eventually formed into galaxies, and their radiation ionized the neutral hydrogen, leading to the period known as Cosmic Dawn or the Epoch of Reionization.

Unfortunately, studying this period has been challenging due to limited sources of light. The only visible sources of light from this time are the relic radiation from the Big Bang (Cosmic Microwave Background) and the photons released as neutral hydrogen formed. However, these signals are difficult to observe from Earth due to atmospheric interference and radio interference caused by terrestrial sources.

To overcome these obstacles, researchers are turning to the Moon as a potential site for radio astronomy research. The Moon offers a “radio quiet” environment on its far side, free from interference from Earth. This unique environment would allow sensitive radio antennas to detect radiation from the Dark Ages and make observations in a frequency range never before possible.

A pathfinder project known as the Lunar Surface Electromagnetics Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night), scheduled to launch by 2025, aims to test the feasibility of radio astronomy on the Moon. LuSEE-Night is a collaboration between NASA and the Department of Energy, with partners from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the Brookhaven National Laboratory, UC Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota.

The experiment will include antennas that measure six meters in length and will rely on a relay satellite for data transmission, as direct communication is not possible from the Moon’s far side. The extreme temperature differences between day and night on the Moon’s southern polar region, reaching as high as 120 °C (250 °F) during the day and as low as -173 °C (-280 °F) at night, pose additional challenges for the mission.

If successful, lunar radio observatories could revolutionize our understanding of the early Universe and open up new possibilities for scientific research. These observatories would provide a unique opportunity to study the Dark Ages and track the evolution of cosmic structures from the beginning of time.

