Microplásticos contaminando caverna remota no Missouri, mostra estudo

Microplastic contamination has been discovered in the Cliff Cave system in Missouri, according to a study conducted by scientists analyzing samples collected by students. This finding is particularly alarming because the cave had not been accessed by humans for three decades prior to the research. Microplastics are defined as plastic particles smaller than 5.0 millimeters (0.2 inches) in diameter, with those that are too small to see causing significant harm. The presence of microplastics in our food supply and the natural environment can have disastrous consequences.

Dr. Elizabeth Hasenmueller, from St. Louis University, and her team decided to investigate the Cliff Cave system as part of a project for her students. Most previous research on microplastics has focused on surface water settings, such as oceans and freshwater systems, but the analysis of subsurface environments has been largely neglected. The research team discovered microplastics throughout the cave system, with the highest concentrations near the entrance and in sediment.

Microplastics were found to be transported into the cave system during floods, carried along with excess water. The team even found a chip packet mixed in with flood debris. During normal water flow, the researchers counted an average of 9.2 pieces of microplastics per liter (35 per gallon), but this number increased to 81.3 per liter during flood events.

The researchers noted that karst terrains, which are well-suited for forming caves, are particularly prone to microplastic pollution due to the rapid transport of water through these systems. It is important to note that 9 percent of the global population relies on water from karst aquifers. Once the floodwater recedes, the microplastics remain in the sediments at concentrations higher than in the water. The team found approximately 843 pieces of microplastics per kilogram (383 per pound) in the sediments.

While the origins of the microplastics found in the cave could not always be identified, previous research suggests that population density around St. Louis, which is close to the cave, is a significant factor in local microplastic concentrations. The findings of this study highlight the need to reduce plastic production and consumption on a societal level, as well as to address the issue of synthetic textiles shedding microplastic fibers. The presence of microplastics in the cave system could potentially impact the breeding and survival rates of animals such as bats and amphibians that inhabit these caves.

Fontes:

– Study: Water Research

– Open access study: Science of The Total Environment