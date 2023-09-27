Meteorites, fragments of rock that have fallen to Earth from space, have captivated human fascination for thousands of years. Not only do they inspire awe and myths, but they also hold valuable scientific information about the birth of our solar system and the existence of organic life. In South Africa, where meteorites are considered a significant part of the natural heritage, a recent double discovery has raised excitement among scientists and collectors alike.

In late 2021, farmer Gideon Lombaard from the Northern Cape province reached out to meteorite researchers in South Africa, suspecting that he had found two meteorite fragments. If proven true, these would be the first meteorite discoveries in the country in over 40 years. After subjecting the fragments to various tests, researchers confirmed that they were indeed separate meteorites from different events.

The Meteoritical Society’s nomenclature committee accepted the proposal and officially recognized the two meteorites as distinct entities. They were named Brierskop and Wolfkop after landmarks near their discovery sites. With this double discovery, South Africa now has a confirmed tally of 51 meteorites, the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.

Compared to the over 14,000 meteorites recovered from the Sahara Desert, the number of meteorites found in southern Africa is relatively small. This presents an opportunity for a national meteorite education awareness and search program that could yield significant benefits.

So, what exactly is a meteorite? It is a piece of rocky space debris that survives collision with Earth. While most meteorites are discovered by chance as unusual rocks, some are retrieved after witnessed meteor fireball events.

Meteorites come in various types and originate from different sources. The majority are believed to have come from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and were ejected into Earth’s path by past collisions. A small proportion are fragments from the moon and Mars.

Finding meteorites is challenging due to their rapid deterioration when exposed to oxygen and water. As a result, the majority of meteorites are found in arid climates like Antarctica and the Sahara Desert. Mr. Lombaard’s discovery during routine farming activities is significant because it adds to the knowledge of meteorite preservation in different environments.

The analysis of the Brierskop and Wolfkop meteorites revealed distinct differences. Brierskop contained less iron metal and its chondrules (particles in the rock) were better preserved, suggesting less heating in the parent asteroid before impact collision. The rust on the Wolfkop stone indicated an older fall compared to Brierskop.

South African meteorites are protected under the Heritage Act, which prohibits their damage, removal, export, or trade without a permit. They must be properly stored and conserved in accredited institutions such as museums and universities.

With an average of 10 to 50 meteorite impacts on Earth every day, technology plays a crucial role in the discovery and study of these cosmic fragments. Many countries have installed camera systems to track meteorite falls and gather valuable data.

The double discovery of meteorites in South Africa provides new insights into the geological history of our solar system. It highlights the importance of preserving and studying these celestial remnants for future scientific research and education.

Fontes:

– “Secrets revealed of ‘dash-cam’ meteorite that rocked Russia” (source article)

– South African Heritage Act No. 25 of 1999