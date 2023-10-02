Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Purificação de elementos de terras raras tornada mais ecológica com micróbios amantes de metais

ByRoberto André

2 de Outubro, 2023
Purificação de elementos de terras raras tornada mais ecológica com micróbios amantes de metais

Scientists at Cornell University have discovered a greener alternative for purifying rare earth elements (REEs) using a metal-loving bacteria called Shewanella oneidensis. REEs are crucial elements used in various modern technologies including electric cars, wind turbines, and smartphones.

The current methods of REE purification involve the use of organic solvents and harsh chemicals, which are costly and environmentally damaging. In their research, published in Scientific Reports, the team at Cornell characterized the genome of S. oneidensis and found that the microbe has an affinity for REEs, making it an ideal candidate for a more eco-friendly purification process.

By selectively adsorbing or clinging to the REEs, particularly europium, S. oneidensis could replace the use of acidic solvents and harsh chemicals in REE processing. This would significantly reduce the environmental impact and cost of REE purification.

The genome characterization of S. oneidensis allows scientists to modify its preference for REEs, potentially optimizing its biosorption capabilities for specific metals. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for using microbes in the purification of rare earth elements, providing a greener and more sustainable alternative to traditional methods.

The research conducted by the Cornell scientists sheds light on the potential of using metal-loving bacteria for REE purification and paves the way for further exploration and development in this field.

Fonte:
– Scientific Reports (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-42742-6

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Ciência

Como a física salvou o átomo: compreendendo os blocos de construção da realidade

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Descoberto novo método para produção de uréia com eficiência energética

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Antiga técnica arquitetônica inspira nova abordagem para melhorar o desempenho da estrutura metal-orgânica

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André

Você perdeu

Ciência

Como a física salvou o átomo: compreendendo os blocos de construção da realidade

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Descoberto novo método para produção de uréia com eficiência energética

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Antiga técnica arquitetônica inspira nova abordagem para melhorar o desempenho da estrutura metal-orgânica

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

A importância de gerenciar preferências de cookies para uma experiência na Web personalizada

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários