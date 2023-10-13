Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Missão Mangalyaan-2: Segunda missão da ISRO a Marte

ByRoberto André

13 de Outubro, 2023
Missão Mangalyaan-2: Segunda missão da ISRO a Marte

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organization, is preparing for its second mission to Mars, known as Mangalyaan-2. This mission comes after the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. ISRO made history in 2014 with its inaugural Mars Orbiter Mission, also known as Mangalyaan-1. The Mangalyaan-2 mission aims to gather further data about Mars, the Red Planet.

One of the main objectives of the Mangalyaan-2 mission is to unlock the mysteries of Mars. The mission will include four payloads, one of which is the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX). MODEX has been designed to study the origin, abundance, distribution, and flux of interplanetary dust at high altitudes on the Martian surface. This experiment will help scientists understand the composition and behavior of dust particles on Mars.

The Mangalyaan-2 mission is a significant step forward for ISRO in its exploration of Mars. Through this mission, ISRO hopes to uncover more information about the Red Planet and its unique characteristics. The data gathered from this mission will contribute to our understanding of the Martian environment and improve our knowledge of the solar system as a whole.

With its ambitious space program, ISRO continues to make advancements in space exploration. The Mangalyaan-2 mission is part of ISRO’s ongoing efforts to expand our understanding of the universe and push the boundaries of scientific discovery.

Fontes:
- Hindustan Times

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Ciência

A heliosfera: uma bolha gigante que circunda nosso sistema solar

16 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Compreendendo os cookies: o que você precisa saber

16 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Ciência

NASA descobre asteroide se aproximando da Terra

16 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André

Você perdeu

Ciência

A heliosfera: uma bolha gigante que circunda nosso sistema solar

16 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Compreendendo os cookies: o que você precisa saber

16 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

NASA descobre asteroide se aproximando da Terra

16 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

A misteriosa busca pelo planeta nove: fato ou ficção?

16 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários