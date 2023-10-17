Vida urbana

Ciência

Uma técnica de imagem mais rápida e profunda para cérebros de ratos vivos

ByMampho Bréscia

17 de Outubro, 2023
Researchers at the FAS Center for Advanced Imaging have developed a faster and more efficient technique for imaging the depths of live mouse brains. Traditional imaging techniques, such as fluorescence microscopy, have limitations when it comes to imaging deep within the tissue due to wavelength scattering. However, the invention of two-photon microscopy allowed for longer wavelengths of light to penetrate deeper into the tissue.

While two-photon microscopy is effective, it can only excite one point on the tissue at a time, resulting in a slow and time-consuming process. To overcome this limitation, the researchers implemented a new technique called De-scattering with Excitation Patterning (DEEP). DEEP involves exciting multiple points on the tissue simultaneously using pre-encoded excitation patterns.

By using multiple excitation patterns and detecting multiple images, a computational algorithm is used to reconstruct a high-quality image of the tissue. The results obtained from DEEP are comparable to those obtained through traditional point-scanning two-photon microscopy. However, DEEP requires only hundreds of images, rather than the hundreds of thousands required for point-scanning techniques.

Using DEEP, the researchers were able to image live mouse brains up to a depth of 300 microns. This technique has the potential to significantly speed up the imaging process and provide researchers with more detailed and accurate images.

Source: Light: Science & Applications (DOI: 10.1038/s41377-023-01248-6)

