Imagens impressionantes da nebulosa de Órion capturadas pelo Telescópio Espacial James Webb

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has recently captured two breathtaking wide-field mosaics of the magnificent Orion Nebula. The Orion Nebula, which is located just 1,344 light-years away from the solar system, is a vast region of star formation and is considered one of the closest stellar nurseries to Earth.

These stunning mosaics, made up of over 3,000 individual images, have been added to the European Space Agency’s ESASky app, providing the public with an interactive all-sky map to view these remarkable images captured by the JWST and the Hubble Space Telescope.

Inside the Orion Nebula, there are approximately 2,800 young stars known to exist, with countless more stellar embryos shrouded within the dense veil of gas and dust. The JWST’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) has the ability to peer through this gas and dust, revealing intricate details such as proto-stellar disks, outflows from emerging stars, and even free-floating planets.

The second mosaic, captured by the NIRCam long-wavelength channel, displays the gas, dust, and molecules within the Nebula with incredible sensitivity in the infrared. Although the spatial resolution is lower in this image, it provides unprecedented insights into the formation and composition of the Orion Nebula.

The Trapezium Cluster, a group of massive young stars that illuminates the nebula, is responsible for its visibility to the naked eye as a fuzzy object below the three stars forming the Belt of the Orion constellation. These massive stars have relatively short lives, lasting only a few million years before they end in supernova explosions.

The Trapezium Cluster also contains up to a thousand fainter stars, some of which possess evaporating circumstellar disks – disks of gas and dust that give rise to planet formation. Recent observations by the JWST have identified around 40 pairs of free-floating gas-giant planets, known as Jupiter Mass Binary Objects (JuMBOs), in the Orion Nebula. The origin of these JuMBOs remains an intriguing scientific question. Astronomers wonder if they formed directly from the gas in the Nebula or were captured from other planetary systems.

The mosaics captured by the JWST cover different wavelengths. The short-wavelength mosaic, imaged by the NIRCam’s short-wavelength channel, reveals the fine details of the star-forming activity within the Nebula. On the other hand, the longer wavelength mosaic, captured by the NIRCam’s longer wavelength channel, showcases the intricate network of dust and organic compound filaments called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). These PAHs play a crucial role in the formation of stars and understanding their abundance and characteristics can provide valuable insights into the recycling of interstellar dust.

The Orion Nebula is a captivating celestial object accessible for observation by just about anyone, ranging from casual stargazers to advanced space telescopes. As the winter season approaches, take the opportunity to gaze at the wonders of the Orion Nebula, the greatest nebula in the sky.

Definições:

– James Webb Space Telescope (JWST): A large, space-based observatory set to launch in 2021 that will make significant advancements in studying the universe across various wavelengths.

– Orion Nebula: A vast region of star formation located within the Orion constellation, visible to the naked eye as a fuzzy object.

– NIRCam: The Near Infrared Camera, an instrument on the JWST responsible for capturing images in the near-infrared range.

– Trapezium Cluster: A group of massive young stars located within the Orion Nebula.

– Jupiter Mass Binary Objects (JuMBOs): Free-floating gas-giant planets found in the Orion Nebula.

– Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs): Carbon-based molecules that make up a significant portion of interstellar dust.

Fontes:

– NASA, ESA, CSA / Science leads and image processing: M. McCaughrean, S. Pearson.