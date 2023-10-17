Telescópio James Webb descobre nanocristais de quartzo em exoplaneta distante

The James Webb Space Telescope, a crucial tool for space exploration by NASA, has made a remarkable discovery in the high-altitude clouds of the exoplanet WASP-17 b, which is located approximately 1300 light-years away from Earth. For the first time, silica (SiO2) particles, specifically quartz nanocrystals, have been detected in an exoplanet’s atmosphere. This breakthrough observation sheds light on the composition and characteristics of distant celestial bodies.

WASP-17 b is a hot Jupiter-like exoplanet with a mass approximately seven times that of Jupiter. Its atmosphere is mainly composed of hydrogen and helium, similar to Jupiter. The James Webb Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) played a crucial role in capturing images of the exoplanet and facilitating this groundbreaking research. MIRI’s analysis unveiled the presence of carbon dioxide, water vapor, and, remarkably, the distinctive absorption signature of pure quartz crystals.

Quartz crystal, made up of silica, is a common component of all rocky celestial bodies in the solar system. However, this is the first time quartz nanocrystals have been observed in an exoplanet’s atmosphere. The crystals have a pointed hexagonal prism structure, with each crystal measuring 10 nanometers in size.

While researchers initially expected to find magnesium silicates, this discovery reveals the early stages of silicate grain formation on WASP-17 b. These silicate grains are expected to develop further and potentially form larger silicate grains found in cooler exoplanets and brown dwarfs.

This remarkable observation by the James Webb Telescope opens up new avenues for studying the composition and formation of planets and celestial objects in our universe. Scientists anticipate that further analysis of distant exoplanets will provide valuable insights into the evolution of planetary systems and deepen our understanding of the universe’s history.

Sources: NASA, Astrophysical Journal Letters, Space.com