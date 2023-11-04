Houston-based space startup Intuitive Machines is gearing up for the highly anticipated IM-1 lunar mission, set to launch in early 2024. The objective of this mission is to place the Nova-C lander on the crater rim of Malapert A near the south pole of the Moon, marking the company’s first attempted lunar landing as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

Initially scheduled for November 2023, the liftoff of the IM-1 mission had to be pushed back due to technical and logistical challenges. However, the wait will be worth it as the team prepares to make history. The launch window is now set for a multi-day period with SpaceX, beginning on January 12, 2024.

The Nova-C lander, resembling a truck-sized hexagonal cylinder, is an impressive feat of engineering. Standing at 4.0 meters tall and 1.57 meters wide, with six landing legs for stability, the lander weighs approximately two tons and is capable of carrying up to 100 kg of payload to the lunar surface.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Steve Altemus, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Intuitive Machines, expressed the company’s excitement and acknowledged the challenges of lunar missions. He emphasized that adjustments to the schedule are to be expected as part of pioneering lunar exploration and emphasized the significance of receiving the necessary approvals to fly.

The IM-1 mission will carry a range of scientific payloads, including the Laser Retro-Reflector Array (LRA), Navigation Doppler Lidar for Precise Velocity and Range Sensing (NDL), Lunar Node 1 Navigation Demonstrator (LN-1), Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS), and Radio wave Observation at the Lunar Surface of the photoElectron Sheath (ROLSES).

By delivering these payloads to the Moon’s south pole, where significant water resources have been identified, Intuitive Machines and NASA will contribute to the exploration of the Moon and the preparation for future human missions. This mission paves the way for Artemis 3, a crewed landing scheduled to take place no earlier than 2025.

Intuitive Machines’ collaboration with SpaceX for the IM-1 mission highlights the growing role of commercial enterprises in advancing space exploration. As NASA’s Artemis program progresses, with milestones such as the recent uncrewed Artemis 1 mission and the upcoming Artemis 2 lunar orbit, the collective efforts of NASA and its partners contribute to a future where human presence on the Moon becomes a reality.

