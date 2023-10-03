Vida urbana

Novo eclipse solar enfeitará os céus das Américas

ByMampho Bréscia

3 de Outubro, 2023
A rare celestial phenomenon is set to captivate the residents of the Americas on October 14. A solar eclipse will darken the skies over the United States, Mexico, and parts of South America, offering stargazers a mesmerizing display of the heavens. To ensure no one misses the awe-inspiring event, NASA has launched the Eclipse Explorer, an online tool that allows enthusiasts to track the eclipse down to the exact second.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface. This magnificent event is a result of the precise alignment of these celestial bodies. During a total solar eclipse, the Moon’s shadow completely obscures the Sun, creating a breathtaking spectacle as darkness engulfs the land.

The Eclipse Explorer, developed by NASA, provides an interactive map that showcases the path of the eclipse. Users can enter their location and discover the precise time when the eclipse will occur in their area. By utilizing this extraordinary tool, enthusiasts can plan their observation accordingly, ensuring they do not miss a second of this remarkable event.

The upcoming solar eclipse is a rare opportunity for residents of the Americas to witness a natural wonder. These celestial events remind us of the astounding beauty and synergy between the celestial bodies that surround us. So mark your calendars and prepare to gaze in wonder as the skies darken on October 14.

Definições:

– Solar eclipse: A celestial event in which the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface.
– Eclipse Explorer: An online tool developed by NASA that allows stargazers to track the path and timing of solar eclipses.

