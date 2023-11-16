Um vislumbre de Marte: cientistas observam brilho noturno verde no planeta vermelho

Scientists from the European Space Agency (ESA) have made a groundbreaking discovery while studying Mars. They have detected a soft green glow in the night sky of the Red Planet that can actually be seen with the human eye. This surprising observation was made by the ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter mission, which is currently orbiting around Mars.

Unlike previous observations of nightglow on Mars, this particular glow is visible in the optical spectrum. The light is especially bright in the polar regions, leading scientists to believe that it may be visible to human explorers if the Martian night sky is clear of clouds. This finding has sparked considerable excitement among researchers, as it suggests new possibilities and challenges for future missions to Mars.

The discovery of this green nightglow adds to our existing knowledge of atmospheric phenomena in the Solar System. Scientists have previously observed infrared and ultraviolet nightglows on Mars, as well as visible dayglows caused by the absorption of solar radiation in the atmosphere. However, this is the first time that a nightglow spectrum has been observed in the visible domain.

The team of scientists led by planetary scientist Jean-Claude Gerard from the University of Liege in Belgium analyzed data from the Trace Gas Orbiter, which pointed to signs of nightglow across visible ultraviolet wavelengths. The nightglow was observed during the Martian winter at the south pole, between altitudes of 40 and 60 kilometers (25 to 37 miles). They attributed this phenomenon to the emission of dioxygen (O2), which resulted from the combination of oxygen atoms transported from the sunny Martian day.

The implications of this discovery are profound. Not only does it provide a unique opportunity for future exploration and observation of the Martian atmosphere, but it also serves as a tracer for atmospheric circulation, chemistry, and processes. By studying the composition of Mars’ thin atmosphere, scientists hope to unravel the mysteries surrounding its evolution, such as why and where the rest of the atmosphere disappeared.

This breakthrough finding opens up a new realm of possibilities for understanding Mars and its unique characteristics. It brings us one step closer to uncovering the secrets of the Red Planet and ignites our curiosity about the potential for human exploration in the future.

Perguntas Frequentes:

What did scientists observe on Mars?

Scientists observed a soft green glow in the night sky of Mars, visible with the naked eye. This phenomenon, known as nightglow, was detected by the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter mission.

Por que esta descoberta é significativa?

The discovery of nightglow in the visible spectrum on Mars is unprecedented. It opens up new possibilities for exploring and understanding the Martian atmosphere and its unique characteristics.

What is the cause of the green nightglow on Mars?

The green nightglow on Mars is a result of oxygen atoms combining into dioxygen (O2) after being transported from the sunny Martian day, emitting a glow in the process.

What can we learn from studying the Martian atmosphere?

Studying the Martian atmosphere can provide valuable insights into its circulation, chemistry, and processes. Additionally, understanding the composition of Mars’ atmosphere can help scientists unravel the mysteries surrounding its evolution and the loss of the rest of its atmosphere.