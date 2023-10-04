Hubble revela imagem impressionante da galáxia lenticular NGC 612

The Hubble Space Telescope has once again astounded us with a breathtaking image, this time of the lenticular galaxy NGC 612. Located approximately 400 million light-years away in the constellation of Sculptor, NGC 612 is a unique and fascinating celestial object.

Lenticular galaxies, like NGC 612, share similarities with spiral galaxies in terms of shape. They possess a central bulge surrounded by a disc, but lack the distinctive spiral arms. In the case of NGC 612, the galactic disc is primarily composed of cold hydrogen gas and dust, which gives it its orange and dark red hues. When viewed from Earth, we see an edge-on perspective of this captivating galaxy.

One of the most notable features of NGC 612 is the presence of a supermassive black hole at its core. Surrounding the black hole, dust and gas from the galactic disc swirls as it is drawn into the gravitational pull of the black hole. The immense friction generated by this infalling material causes it to emit light across the electromagnetic spectrum. As a result, the central region of NGC 612 appears about 100 times brighter than all the other stars in the galaxy combined. This phenomenon classifies NGC 612 as a Seyfert galaxy, known for emitting a substantial amount of infrared radiation despite appearing normal in optical frequencies. Specifically, NGC 612 is classified as a Type II Seyfert galaxy due to the calm motion of matter around its nucleus.

What sets NGC 612 apart from other lenticular galaxies is its unusually young stellar population. While lenticular galaxies typically consist of older stars with minimal ongoing star formation, NGC 612 contains stars that are only between 40 and 100 million years old. Additionally, NGC 612 is one of the few lenticular galaxies known to exhibit strong radio emissions. Radio galaxies, such as NGC 612, are characterized by their high luminosity in radio frequencies. NGC 612 is associated with a radio source called PKS 0131-36 and is one of only five known examples of a radio bright lenticular galaxy.

Astronomers speculate that interactions with a companion spiral galaxy in the past may have contributed to NGC 612’s enhanced radio emissions. The central region of NGC 612 exhibits features commonly observed in radio galaxies, and studying such phenomena enables astronomers to gain a deeper understanding of why certain galaxies emit strong radio signals.

In light of the Hubble Space Telescope’s latest image, our understanding of the intricacies and mysteries of NGC 612 has been greatly enriched. Thanks to the incredible capabilities of Hubble, we continue to uncover the secrets of our vast universe.

Fontes:

– Image Credit: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, ESA, A Barth, University of California – Irvine, and B Boizelle, Brigham Young University; Processing: Gladys Kober, NASA/Catholic University of America.