Novas descobertas sobre micróbios antigos e sua sobrevivência

A recent publication by a scientist from Montana State University sheds light on the ecological processes of an ancient life-form that still exists today. The study, titled “Methanogens acquire and bioaccumulate nickel during reductive dissolution of nickelian pyrite,” delves into the unique characteristics of methanogens, microorganisms that play a crucial role in the production of methane, or natural gas.

Methanogens are distinct from other organisms because they do not rely on sunlight for energy and are unable to survive in the presence of oxygen. Instead, they obtain their energy from chemicals in their environment, often breaking down rocks and minerals. This process produces methane as a byproduct. Understanding how methanogens achieve this could provide insights into the drastic decrease in methane levels and increase in oxygen on Earth billions of years ago.

The study specifically focuses on a particular type of methanogen that can extract and accumulate nickel from its surroundings. By using minerals as a nutrient source, these methanogens can support their growth. These findings contribute to the understanding of why atmospheric methane decreased billions of years ago, potentially caused by a decline in the population of methanogens due to changing environmental conditions or a scarcity of nickel, an essential element for their survival.

The research team conducted experiments to observe the growth and survival of methanogens in environments with varying amounts of nickel. By measuring the methane produced and analyzing the nickel content stored in the cells, the researchers made significant discoveries about the nickel dependency of the methanogens. They found that these microorganisms require much less nickel than previously believed and have the ability to accumulate nickel for future survival, even in nickel-depleted environments.

This research has broader implications beyond the study of ancient microorganisms. Understanding the “biomining” process employed by methanogens could lead to the development of mining technologies with minimal environmental impact. By learning from these microbes, humans may be able to extract minerals and metals from the Earth more efficiently and sustainably.

The study highlights three key findings. First, it demonstrates that methanogens can acquire nickel from minerals, a phenomenon not observed before. Second, these microorganisms can acquire nickel even at extremely low concentrations, challenging previous assumptions about their nutrient requirements. Lastly, methanogens accumulate nickel within themselves as a means of securing a sufficient supply for their survival.

While the research delves into complex scientific concepts, the overarching significance is clear. Understanding the transition from a methane atmosphere to the oxygen-rich environment of Earth is crucial to comprehending the development of habitable conditions for life-forms, including humans. As new discoveries like these emerge, they open up further questions, prompting continued exploration and study.

