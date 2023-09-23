Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Este planeta chove com pedras preciosas durante a monção

ByMampho Bréscia

23 de Setembro, 2023
Este planeta chove com pedras preciosas durante a monção

In the realm of outer space, where endless wonders are discovered, astronomers have recently made a groundbreaking finding. A planet from beyond our solar system, known as WASP-121b, has captured attention for an extraordinary phenomenon – it rains precious gemstones. This remarkable discovery was made by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

WASP-121b, larger than Jupiter, moves swiftly around its host star, completing one orbit in just 30 hours due to its close proximity to the star. Situated approximately 850 light-years away from Earth, this planet is often referred to as a “Hot Jupiter.” However, what sets it apart is the unusual occurrence observed at its day-night boundary.

The study started when astronomers observed peculiar activity at the transition line between daytime and nighttime on WASP-121b. Previous observations had revealed the absence of titanium in the atmosphere, while its chemical cousin vanadium was present. This imbalance raised questions since these two elements share similarities.

Further investigation by Mikal-Evans of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy revealed a fascinating revelation. The extreme temperatures on the night side of the planet cause a drastic drop, resulting in rainfall comprised of titanium and aluminum. When aluminum combines with elements such as chromium, iron, and titanium, it undergoes a transformation into precious gemstones like rubies and sapphires.

The discovery of gemstone rain on WASP-121b expands our understanding of the diversity and beauty that exists in the cosmos. It serves as a reminder of the mysteries waiting to be unveiled in outer space.

Fontes:
– Physics World:
– Wikimedia Commons:

By Mampho Bréscia

post relacionado

Ciência

Uma exploração da translocação de mitigação e seus impactos nas rãs-pintadas de Columbia

25 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Novo estudo examina os impactos da translocação de mitigação em sapos-pintados-de-Columbia

25 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ciência

Estudando os impactos da translocação de mitigação em sapos manchados de Columbia

25 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Você perdeu

Ciência

Uma exploração da translocação de mitigação e seus impactos nas rãs-pintadas de Columbia

25 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Novo estudo examina os impactos da translocação de mitigação em sapos-pintados-de-Columbia

25 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

Estudando os impactos da translocação de mitigação em sapos manchados de Columbia

25 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Sir Brian May apoia orgulhosamente a coleta bem-sucedida de amostras de asteróides da NASA

25 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários