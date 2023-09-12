Vida urbana

Noivo ferido na tradição de quebrar vidros em casamento judaico

A groom was injured during a traditional Jewish wedding custom in Bnei Brak on Monday. While participating in the ritual of breaking a glass under the wedding canopy, the groom accidentally cut his leg. The incident took place in a banquet hall, and medical teams were immediately called to the scene. The groom received initial medical treatment at the hall and was subsequently transported to Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak for further care.

Baruch Goldberg, a medic from United Hatzalah who provided treatment to the groom, stated that the injury was a deep cut on the leg. After administering first aid, the groom was taken to the medical center for additional medical attention.

The breaking of the glass is a prevalent tradition in Jewish weddings. It usually occurs at the conclusion of the ceremony and is accompanied by cheers and celebration. The breaking of the glass symbolizes the destruction of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and serves as a reminder of the Jewish people’s history and resilience.

Incidents like this emphasize the importance of safety precautions during religious and cultural traditions. Wedding venues should ensure that proper measures are in place to prevent accidents and injuries. Additionally, participants should exercise caution and ensure they are well-informed about the potential risks associated with these rituals.

