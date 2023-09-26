Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Austrália revela fóssil de aranha “gigante” de alçapão

ByRoberto André

26 de Setembro, 2023
Austrália revela fóssil de aranha “gigante” de alçapão

Scientists in Australia have identified a new species of “giant” trapdoor spider based on a fossil discovered in June 2020. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, was found in the McGraths Flat research area in New South Wales, known for its exceptional fossil preservation.

The fossil is estimated to be 11 to 16 million years old, dating back to a time when McGraths Flat was a lush rainforest. The spider’s body and legs are well-preserved in a matrix of goethite and silica. Its closest living relatives belong to the Monodontium genus, found in regions like Papua New Guinea, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Using scanning electron microscopy, researchers from the University of Canberra examined the fossil in detail. They discovered tufted claws and hair-like setae, characteristics that classify it as a brush-footed trapdoor spider. The claws would have been used for movement and capturing prey, while the setae would have helped the spider detect vibrations from potential predators.

Measuring just under an inch long, M. mccluskyi is five times larger than its living counterparts. It is also the second-largest spider fossil ever discovered and the first brush-footed trapdoor spider fossil found in Australia. This finding provides valuable insights into the ancient biodiversity of the continent.

Fontes:
– McCurry, M. R., et al. Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.
– University of Canberra (source)

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Ciência

Um avanço na pesquisa de espécies extintas: RNA centenário sequenciado a partir de espécime de tigre da Tasmânia

27 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Ciência

Asteróide 2023 SF6: um encontro próximo com a Terra

27 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Ciência

Centro inovador na Universidade do Colorado em Boulder visa melhorar a previsão do clima espacial

27 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Você perdeu

Ciência

Um avanço na pesquisa de espécies extintas: RNA centenário sequenciado a partir de espécime de tigre da Tasmânia

27 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Asteróide 2023 SF6: um encontro próximo com a Terra

27 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Centro inovador na Universidade do Colorado em Boulder visa melhorar a previsão do clima espacial

27 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Neurocientistas entram em conflito sobre a teoria da informação integrada

27 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários