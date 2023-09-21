Celebrities have been known to endorse various diet trends, and one of the latest fads gaining popularity is the “one meal a day” diet, also known as OMAD. Prominent figures like Bruce Springsteen and Chris Martin from Coldplay have claimed that OMAD helps them manage their weight and stay fit.

OMAD is an extreme version of fasting diets, such as intermittent fasting and time-restricted eating. The key distinction is that instead of fasting on specific days or restricting eating to a specific time window, OMAD followers consume all their daily calories in a single, large meal.

Due to the limited research on OMAD itself, most of the claims about its effectiveness are based on anecdotal evidence or assumptions drawn from studies on other forms of fasting. Although some evidence suggests that certain forms of intermittent fasting and time-restricted eating can aid in weight management and improve metabolic health markers, the research is still emerging.

A study on humans has shown that consuming one meal per day led to greater reductions in body weight and fat mass. However, it also resulted in reduced lean mass and bone density, which could potentially lead to muscle function impairment and increased risk of bone fractures if followed for an extended period. Animal studies have produced conflicting results, with some indicating weight gain from consuming one large meal.

More comprehensive studies involving larger participant groups and diverse populations are necessary to better understand the effects of OMAD. Researchers also need to investigate the long-term impact of OMAD and consider various meal timings and nutritional compositions.

While the one meal a day approach may seem appealing for weight management, it may be challenging to meet all nutritional requirements, including energy, protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals, with only one meal. Inadequate nutrient intake can lead to muscle loss, constipation, and poor gut health. Special attention must be given to consuming adequate protein, vegetables, nuts, seeds, fruit, whole grains, and dairy or suitable alternatives to meet nutritional needs.

It is crucial to note that OMAD is not recommended for children, individuals who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, breastfeeding, or at risk of developing an eating disorder. Moreover, the diet’s sustainability and potential harm in the long run for the general population should be considered, especially as celebrities endorsing these diets have access to nutritionists, high-quality diets, and supplements.

In conclusion, while the OMAD diet has gained attention, there is a scarcity of scientific evidence regarding its safety and effectiveness. Consulting a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before embarking on any extreme diet is recommended.

Fontes:

– Amanda Avery, Lecturer in Nutrition, University of Nottingham (The Conversation)