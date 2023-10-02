The Lasting Impact of Commercial Whaling on Genetic Diversity of Whales

Commercial whaling in the 20th century not only significantly reduced whale populations but also had long-term effects on the genetic diversity of today’s surviving whales, according to a study from Oregon State University. The researchers compared DNA from whale bones found on South Georgia Island, near abandoned whaling stations, to DNA from present-day whale populations. The study found strong evidence of a loss of maternal DNA lineages among blue and humpback whales, which are often associated with cultural memories such as feeding and breeding locations that are passed down through generations.

South Georgia Island, located in the south Atlantic Ocean, was home to several whaling stations that operated from the turn of the century through the 1960s. Over 2 million whales were killed in the Southern Hemisphere during this period, with 175,000 killed near South Georgia. The island is still littered with whale bones, some of which are over 100 years old, providing evidence of the magnitude of the slaughter.

While whale populations in the South Atlantic have begun to recover since commercial whaling was halted, whale sightings around South Georgia remain low. This suggests that local populations may have been extirpated, or locally extinct. The absence of whales in the feeding grounds for 60 years indicates a loss of cultural memory. However, there are now indications that whales are rediscovering this habitat and returning to the area.

The study analyzed DNA from bones of humpback, blue, and fin whales found on South Georgia Island. While genetic diversity among the whales remains high, there are signs of a loss of maternal DNA lineages in the blue and humpback populations. It is crucial to preserve genetic information from these whales to prevent further loss of maternal lineages as the remaining whales age and die.

This research provides insights into the genetic history of whale populations and highlights the need to understand the impact of past whaling activities. It also raises concerns about the potential deterioration of DNA in the whale bones due to rising temperatures caused by climate change. Preserving this genetic history indefinitely is crucial for future research and conservation efforts.

Source: Oregon State University [No URL provided]