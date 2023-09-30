Prominent Chinese scientist Ouyang Ziyuan, known as the ‘founding father’ of China’s lunar exploration program, has questioned the accuracy of India’s recent soft landing on the Moon’s surface. On August 23, India’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed near the south pole of the Moon, but Ouyang has raised concerns about the portrayal of this achievement.

Ouyang argues that the landing site of the Chandrayaan-3 was not near the lunar south pole as claimed. He states that the accurate coordinates for the lunar south pole lie between 88.5 and 90 degrees, while Chandrayaan-3 landed at 69 degrees south latitude, which is 619 kilometers away from the polar region. According to him, labeling it as a landing near the lunar south pole is incorrect.

Richard de Grijs, a professor at Macquarie University, agrees with Ouyang’s assessment, stating that Chandrayaan-3 landed outside the lunar south pole region. NASA defines the entire polar region as being from 80 to 90 degrees south, and under this definition, Chandrayaan-3 did not land in the polar region, although it did achieve a higher latitude than previous missions.

Ouyang also compares India’s space exploration capabilities to China’s, highlighting China’s advancements in sending orbiters and landers directly to the Earth-Moon transfer orbit. He argues that India has limitations in its launch vehicle capacity, which prevent it from achieving the same feat.

Despite these criticisms, it is worth acknowledging India’s achievement of venturing farther than any other spacecraft, surpassing Russia, the United States, and even China itself. Russia’s recent lunar mission, Luna-25, ended in a crash, while China and the US have also shown interest in exploring the lunar south pole.

In conclusion, while there are doubts surrounding the accuracy of India’s landing near the lunar south pole, it is still an impressive accomplishment in space exploration.

Fontes:

– Science Times newspaper

- Academia Chinesa de Ciências

– Macquarie University’s School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences in Sydney

- NASA