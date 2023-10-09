Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Vazamentos de líquido da parte russa da Estação Espacial Internacional

ByRoberto André

9 de Outubro, 2023
Vazamentos de líquido da parte russa da Estação Espacial Internacional

Liquid has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew is not in immediate danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak is coming from the external radiator circuit of the Nauka module, which was delivered to the station in 2012. Roscosmos assures that there is no threat to the orbiting laboratory.

This incident follows a recent mission in which two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year at the ISS. Originally planned for six months, their mission was extended due to a previous leak. The Soyuz spacecraft they used to travel to the ISS was damaged, likely due to a small meteorite impact. To compensate, Moscow launched another rocket without a crew to complete the planned mission.

The leak serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in space missions and the importance of prompt and effective repairs. The ISS has been a venue for cooperation between the United States and Russia, providing a rare opportunity for collaboration despite political tensions. Both countries have been utilizing the ISS for scientific research and technological advancements.

As space agencies work together to overcome obstacles, incidents like this reinforce the need for continuous monitoring and maintenance of the ISS. The safety and well-being of the crew remain a top priority, and Roscosmos is committed to resolving the leak and ensuring the long-term stability of the International Space Station.

Definições:
– International Space Station (ISS): A habitable artificial satellite that serves as a space laboratory and living quarters for astronauts from various countries.
– Roscosmos: The Russian space agency responsible for space activities in the country.

Fontes:
– Fonte: Nenhum URL fornecido.

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Ciência

Compreendendo a importância dos cookies na privacidade online

11 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ciência

A fragilidade dos sensores ambientais em áreas de alto risco

11 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Ciência

O lançamento da espaçonave Psyche da NASA pode ser adiado devido ao mau tempo

11 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Você perdeu

Ciência

Compreendendo a importância dos cookies na privacidade online

11 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

A fragilidade dos sensores ambientais em áreas de alto risco

11 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

O lançamento da espaçonave Psyche da NASA pode ser adiado devido ao mau tempo

11 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

NASA descobre asteróide próximo à Terra 2023 TF4

11 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários