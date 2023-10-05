Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Nova técnica rastreia o fluxo de íons nas células

ByMampho Bréscia

5 de Outubro, 2023
Nova técnica rastreia o fluxo de íons nas células

Scientists at the University of Chicago have developed a new technique to track the flow of ions inside the organelles of cells. This breakthrough provides insights into the inner workings of cells and reveals evidence that organelles do regulate ions, settling a previously debated biological question. By using tiny DNA devices that are biologically compatible and nontoxic, the researchers were able to measure ion concentrations inside specific organelles. The devices were designed to react with nearby ions, causing them to light up, which can be observed under a microscope. This allows scientists to quantify ion levels by measuring the brightness of the sensor. The study focused on two different ions—potassium and sodium—within different organelles.

Tracking potassium levels in recycling endosomes, a type of organelle involved in sorting and moving ion channels, demonstrated that ion channels are indeed active in organelles. This suggests a potential role for ion channels in diseases such as Parkinson’s. This new technique provides a way to investigate and understand the role of ions inside organelles, which has not been well explored previously. The findings have the potential to improve our understanding of cellular functions and could lead to new treatments for diseases and disorders.

Fontes:
– Nature Biotechnology (2023), DOI: 10.1038/s41587-023-01928-z

By Mampho Bréscia

post relacionado

Ciência

A importância do consentimento e da privacidade dos cookies no marketing online

7 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Penhascos Cósmicos: Revelando o Nascimento Estelar Oculto

7 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Próximo destino do Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

7 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Você perdeu

Ciência

A importância do consentimento e da privacidade dos cookies no marketing online

7 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Penhascos Cósmicos: Revelando o Nascimento Estelar Oculto

7 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Próximo destino do Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

7 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

Telescópio Espacial Jamess Webb revela descobertas surpreendentes sobre galáxias primitivas

7 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários