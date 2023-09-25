The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is eagerly waiting to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Despite the current communication blackout, scientists remain hopeful that contact will be reestablished, as the lunar day progresses and surface temperatures rise.

S Somnath, the ISRO Chief, has admitted that it is difficult to predict exactly when communication with the equipment will be made. While attempts have been made to reach out to the lander and rover, no signals have been received thus far. However, ISRO has reaffirmed its commitment to continue trying to make contact.

Scientists are optimistic about the prospects of revival, considering that the lunar day is expected to bring higher temperatures, which may aid in the operational capabilities of the lander and rover. Although the Vikram lander did not undergo the same testing as the rover to withstand extremely cold temperatures, the similar design of Pragyan and Vikram suggests that the successful tests for Pragyan should also apply to Vikram.

Prior to entering sleep mode, the instruments of Chandrayaan-3 were fully charged and positioned to capture light as soon as the lunar day began. Additionally, the receiver was kept on standby, allowing the instruments to potentially be revived and continue investigations for an additional 14 days.

In the meantime, ISRO is already focusing on future missions that aim to bring data back to Earth. The successful hop performed by the Vikram lander on September 3 marked a significant step in this direction. ISRO officials have stated that programs will be developed to return samples to Earth based on experiments conducted on the moon. Although there is no definite timeline for this yet, the space agency is actively working on refining its systems to enable a successful return flight in the future.

Fontes:

– Organização Indiana de Pesquisa Espacial (ISRO)