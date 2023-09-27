Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Empresas de tecnologia explorando a possibilidade de fabricação no espaço

ByVicky Stavropoulou

27 de Setembro, 2023
Empresas de tecnologia explorando a possibilidade de fabricação no espaço

Tech companies are increasingly interested in the potential of manufacturing products in space. Startups and established companies alike are conducting research and experiments to determine if zero-gravity conditions can improve processes such as building computer parts, harvesting stem cells, and producing pharmaceuticals.

NASA has provided a $2 million grant to scientists investigating the production of stem cell and gene therapies in space. Partnerships between defense company Northrop Grumman and startups are also exploring the production of semiconductors in space. Experts predict that by the end of the decade, products will contain elements that were manufactured off of Earth.

The concept of “off-planet manufacturing” offers several advantages. Jeff Bezos has described how heavy manufacturing and air-polluting industries could operate away from Earth. Certain conditions in space, such as the lack of gravity, low temperatures, and near-perfect vacuum, can lead to improved quality in the production of certain ingredients like crystals.

Pharmaceutical companies are particularly interested in the potential of manufacturing drugs in space. Merck works with the International Space Station (ISS) to produce proteins in zero-gravity, and crystals grown for the production of Merck’s oncology drug Keytruda have been found to be smaller and more uniform than those grown on Earth. Bristol Myers Squibb is exploring the use of off-planet resources to enhance drug storage.

NASA has been collaborating with commercial partners since 2016 to enable off-Earth manufacturing. The goal is to develop a “low-earth orbit” (Leo) economy to strengthen the US’s position in the tech industry. However, the transition to manufacturing in space is likely to face challenges.

In July, startup Varda Space Industries launched a capsule into Earth’s orbit with the intention of autonomously growing crystals of the drug ritonavir, used to treat HIV. While progress is being made, there is still much to learn and develop before manufacturing in space becomes a widespread reality.

Fontes:
– The Guardian article by Alaina Demopoulos: [insert URL]
- NASA
- Merck
– Bristol Myers Squibb

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

Ciência

Antigas inundações de rios na planície gangética fornecem informações sobre futuras superinundações

29 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

A missão lunar de Chandrayaan-3 termina, as esperanças de renascimento diminuem

29 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ciência

Missão Chandrayaan-3 da Índia: Alcançando o Pólo Sul da Lua

29 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André

Você perdeu

Ciência

Antigas inundações de rios na planície gangética fornecem informações sobre futuras superinundações

29 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

A missão lunar de Chandrayaan-3 termina, as esperanças de renascimento diminuem

29 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

Missão Chandrayaan-3 da Índia: Alcançando o Pólo Sul da Lua

29 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Compreendendo os cookies: o que você precisa saber

29 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários