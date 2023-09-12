Usando relógios atômicos para detectar matéria escura

Scientists from the University of Sussex and the National Physical Laboratory in the UK have proposed a novel way to detect certain low-mass particles that could be part of the elusive dark matter. Dark matter, although not directly observed, is known to have effects on the universe that cannot be explained by our current models of physics.

The researchers suggest that atomic clocks, which are known for their unprecedented accuracy in timekeeping, could be used to detect these particles. Atomic clocks measure the tiny oscillations of atoms as they transition between energy states. Any disruption caused by an ultra-light dark matter particle interacting with regular matter particles could potentially be detected by these clocks.

The study first proposed theoretical models to measure variations in atomic clock timings. To validate their approach, the researchers then took readings from existing atomic clocks. The next step would be to set up an experiment where two atomic clocks could be compared, with one being more susceptible to variations in fundamental constants.

In this particular study, two fundamental constants were examined: the fine-structure constant and the electron-to-proton mass ratio. Both of these constants could be disrupted by interactions with certain ultralight particles, such as the hypothetical axion, which are theorized to be responsible for dark matter’s effects. By measuring the magnitude of these disruptions, the presence of the particles could potentially be indicated.

Atomic clocks have far-reaching applications beyond timekeeping. They have been used to study gravitational redshift, explore quantum physics, and investigate ways to transmit and store quantum information. Now, with the possibility of using atomic clocks as dark matter detectors, these instruments could open up a new realm of research.

The researchers emphasize that their findings do not rely on pre-existing theories, and the models they have developed have the flexibility to be applied to other unexplained phenomena. The study, which has been published in the New Journal of Physics, provides a promising avenue for observing and understanding the enigmatic dark matter.

Definições:

– Atomic clocks: Instruments that measure time using the oscillations of atoms as they move between energy states, known for their exceptional accuracy.

– Dark matter: A mysterious form of matter that does not emit, absorb, or reflect light, and whose existence is inferred from its gravitational effects on visible matter.

– Fundamental constants: Values that describe the laws of the Universe, such as the fine-structure constant and the electron-to-proton mass ratio.

– Axion: A hypothetical particle that is a potential candidate for dark matter.

Fontes:

– University of Sussex

– National Physical Laboratory

– New Journal of Physics