Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Aproveite o Eclipse Solar “Anel de Fogo” com uma bola de discoteca

ByMampho Bréscia

6 de Outubro, 2023
Aproveite o Eclipse Solar “Anel de Fogo” com uma bola de discoteca

A team of astronomers is encouraging people to observe the upcoming partial solar eclipse on October 14 in a unique and entertaining way: with a disco ball. This will be the first time since 2012 that a “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be visible across most of the Americas. The primary reason for using a disco ball is to protect your vision. Staring directly at the sun, even briefly, can cause severe damage to your eyes.

Although there are traditional safe methods for viewing solar eclipses, such as wearing approved solar glasses or using handheld eclipse projectors like pinhole cameras, the authors of a recent paper suggest that these methods lack flair and crowd appeal. In their paper titled “Why every observatory needs a disco ball,” published in the arXiv preprint database, they argue that a disco ball offers a more engaging and accessible way to observe and understand the physics of a solar eclipse.

Unlike pinhole cameras that project a single image of the eclipse, a disco ball reflects multiple identical eclipse images onto various surfaces simultaneously. This feature makes it an ideal tool for sharing the experience with larger groups or maintaining social distancing. The researchers note that the disco ball can produce recognizable solar disks from a distance of about 2 meters (6.5 feet).

To achieve the best results, place a disco ball near a window with a clear view of the sun. The sunlight will strike the ball’s surface, and each mirrored facet, acting as a pinhole mirror, will reflect an image of the sun’s disk onto nearby surfaces. This method captures the progress of the eclipse just as effectively as a pinhole camera.

So, consider adding a touch of disco style to your solar eclipse viewing experience and engage in a unique way of observing this spectacular celestial event.

Fontes:
– “Why every observatory needs a disco ball” – published on arXiv preprint server
– Nenhum URL disponível.

By Mampho Bréscia

post relacionado

Ciência

Anéis de árvores antigas revelam tempestade solar catastrófica

9 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciência

Elon Musk planeja pousar em Marte em três a quatro anos e expressa otimismo com o sucesso do lançamento da nave estelar

9 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciência

Relembrando John Finnerty: um vislumbre do mundo em mudança de An Garda Siochana

9 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Você perdeu

Ciência

Anéis de árvores antigas revelam tempestade solar catastrófica

9 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Elon Musk planeja pousar em Marte em três a quatro anos e expressa otimismo com o sucesso do lançamento da nave estelar

9 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Relembrando John Finnerty: um vislumbre do mundo em mudança de An Garda Siochana

9 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Pegadas humanas fossilizadas no Novo México podem ser a evidência mais antiga de humanos nas Américas

9 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários