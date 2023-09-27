Vida urbana

Prepare-se para testemunhar o Eclipse Solar Anular em outubro

ByRoberto André

27 de Setembro, 2023
Prepare-se para testemunhar o Eclipse Solar Anular em outubro

Next month, an exciting celestial event will take place as the moon will pass between Earth and the sun, giving us a magnificent solar eclipse. For some lucky observers, this will be an annular solar eclipse, where the moon appears smaller in the sky and forms a black circle against the sun.

The annular eclipse on October 14th will be visible in parts of Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. The eclipse will commence in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and will conclude in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. Those outside this path will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse.

It is important to note that observing the eclipse directly with the naked eye, sunglasses, binoculars, or telescopes can be harmful to your eyes. To ensure safe viewing, NASA recommends using protective solar viewing glasses or handheld solar viewers. Alternatively, you can use indirect methods like a pinhole projector to witness this spectacular event.

The path of the annular eclipse will not only cross several states in the United States but will also extend into Mexico, as well as other parts of Central and South America.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to witness a celestial wonder! Make sure to prepare your eclipse glasses and other necessary viewing equipment to safely enjoy the annular solar eclipse in October.

