Declining Northern Greenland Ice Shelves & the Impending Threat of Rising Sea Levels

New research reveals that the ice shelves in Northern Greenland, which play a critical role in regulating ice flow into the ocean, have lost more than a third of their volume since 1978. This loss heightens concerns about the potential for a “dramatic” rise in sea levels.

The study, published in Nature Communications, underscores the vulnerability of these ice shelves to further retreat and possible collapse due to ongoing global warming driven by fossil fuel pollution. If these ice shelves disintegrate, it could have severe consequences in terms of sea level rise.

While the melting of the ice shelves themselves does not directly contribute to sea level rise, they act as natural barriers that control the discharge of ice from the Greenland ice sheet into the ocean. If these barriers weaken or disappear, it may lead to an increased dumping of ice into the oceans.

Glaciers in this region were previously believed to be stable, unlike other parts of Greenland’s ice sheet that have shown signs of weakening since the 1980s. However, the study demonstrates that the glaciers have started to discharge ice in response to the deteriorating ice shelves, which are melting due to warming ocean temperatures.

The researchers, who collaborated across Denmark, France, and the United States, utilized satellite images, field measurements, and climate models to reconstruct the characteristics of these vulnerable glacier extensions.

The northern glaciers of Greenland have experienced destabilization within the past two decades, resulting in more ice loss than gain. For instance, the Zachariae Isstrom glacier, which broke loose in 2003, almost doubled its ice discharge into the ocean.

It is essential to highlight that the Greenland ice sheet is a significant contributor to global sea level rise, responsible for approximately 17 percent of observed water level increases between 2006 and 2018.

As the fate of the poles and sea levels hinges on political decisions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, attention turns to the upcoming United Nations summit (COP28) in Dubai, where world leaders and climate negotiators will convene to address the urgent concerns posed by record-breaking temperatures, escalating wildfires, and worsening natural disasters.

