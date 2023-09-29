India’s Aditya L1 mission is making its way through space, inching closer to its new home at Lagrange Point 1. The spacecraft, which launched from India on September 2, will operate in a unique orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point, about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

Lagrange points are specific locations in space where the gravitational forces of two large bodies balance the centripetal force felt by a smaller object. These points are ideal for spacecraft because they require minimal fuel for orbit corrections. Of the five Lagrange points in any two-body system, Lagrange Point 1 (L1) is particularly significant. Situated between the Sun and Earth, it allows for continuous observation of both bodies and unobstructed views of other celestial entities.

Aditya L1 will travel in a “Halo orbit” around the Sun-Earth L1 point. These orbits have three-dimensional and periodic motion relative to the primary bodies. The size of the orbit ensures that Aditya L1 can be continuously observed from Earth, appearing to form a halo around Lagrange Point 1.

The mission’s primary objective is to provide comprehensive observations of the Sun’s photosphere, chromosphere, and corona. Aditya L1 will join several other operational spacecraft that have previously occupied the Sun-Earth L1 point, including the International Sun-Earth Explorer (ISEE-3), the Genesis mission, ESA’s LISA Pathfinder, China’s Chang’e 5 lunar orbiter, and NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Interior Recovery (GRAIL) mission.

Spacecraft positioned at the Sun-Earth L1 point play a critical role in monitoring and providing early warnings for adverse space weather events. These warnings are essential for protecting orbiting space assets and ground-based infrastructure. Aditya L1 will contribute to our understanding of space and enable us to better monitor and predict space weather events.

Despite the vast distances and sparse population at the Lagrange Point 1, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) plans to conduct periodic close approach assessments for Aditya L1. This is necessary due to the large positional uncertainty and the sensitivity to other perturbative forces. Collaborating with NASA-JPL, these assessments will ensure the mission’s safety and prevent any potential close approaches with neighboring spacecraft.

Aditya L1 is expected to reach Lagrange Point 1 on January 6, 2024.

Definições:

– Lagrange point: A location in space where the gravitational forces of two large bodies balance the centripetal force felt by a smaller object.

– Halo orbit: An orbit around a Lagrange point that has three-dimensional and periodic motion relative to the primary bodies.

Fontes: Índia Hoje