ByGabriel Botha

4 de Outubro, 2023
Missão Aditya L1 definida para alcançar o Ponto Lagrange 1, abrindo novas possibilidades para o estudo do Sol

The Aditya L1 mission is nearing its destination, with its spacecraft expected to reach Lagrange Point 1 in the first week of January. Lagrange Point 1 is an imaginary point in space where the gravitational pull of the Sun and Earth are in balance. Nigar Shaji, the project director of the mission, explained that mission management is the real challenge, as the spacecraft will need to balance between the pull of the Sun and Earth, much like balancing a ball on top of a hill.

The Aditya L1 mission is an important step in studying the Sun, as it will enable scientists to observe and analyze various aspects of the Sun’s behavior. Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam, director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, highlighted that the mission will specifically focus on studying phenomena such as coronal mass ejections, heating of the corona, and temperature variations between the Sun’s surface and its corona.

Understanding the Sun is crucial because its activity, particularly solar wind, influences the functionality of our planet. By studying the factors affecting solar wind, scientists can gain valuable insights into the processes that impact our space environment.

Dr. Subramaniam shared her personal journey, stating that her passion for science was ignited by her fascination with the night sky and celestial events like Hailey’s Comet. She acknowledged the challenges she faced in pursuing science but stressed the importance of staying true to oneself and not getting overwhelmed by societal pressures.

Meanwhile, Nigar Shaji emphasized that the environment at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been conducive to her career growth. She also pointed out the need for a supportive system and work-life balance to succeed in climbing the ladder.

The Aditya L1 mission represents a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors. As the spacecraft prepares to reach Lagrange Point 1, scientists and space enthusiasts eagerly await the groundbreaking discoveries that await us in the study of the Sun.

India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023

