Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Antigos vestígios de placa tectônica de 120 milhões de anos descobertos em Bornéu

ByGabriel Botha

11 de Outubro, 2023
Antigos vestígios de placa tectônica de 120 milhões de anos descobertos em Bornéu

Experts have made a remarkable discovery in Borneo, uncovering ancient remnants of a tectonic plate believed to be 120 million years old. This finding adds to the ongoing stream of new discoveries about our planet, from previously unknown continents to hidden oceans.

The existence of the 120-million-year-old tectonic plate, now named Pontus, was predicted when Suzanna van de Lagemaat, a graduate geologist at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, and her supervisor, Douwe van Hinsbergen, analyzed geological data from mountains in the Asia-Pacific region. While studying rock formations in northern Borneo, Van de Lagemaat identified clear signs of the ancient Pontus plate.

Further research in the magnetic lab indicated that these rocks were originally from a different and previously unknown plate. The Pontus plate was estimated to have been about a quarter of the size of the Pacific Ocean and was located beneath the ocean that separated Eurasia and Australia during the breakup of the supercontinent Pangaea.

As Pangaea separated, the Pontus plate was believed to have been subducted by other plates that carried countries like The Philippines and Borneo to their present-day locations. Van de Lagemaat’s research focused on the Junction Region, a complex area of tectonic plate activity that spans Japan, Borneo, the Philippines, New Guinea, and New Zealand.

Through her research, Van de Lagemaat reconstructed the tectonic plate movements that have occurred from the time of the dinosaurs up to the present day. This discovery provides valuable insights into the history of Earth’s crust and deepens our understanding of the complex dynamics that shape our planet.

Fontes:
- Artigo fonte

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

Ciência

Um evento celestial impressionante: eclipse solar anular para enfeitar os céus

14 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciência

Residentes no sudoeste da Colúmbia Britânica têm visualização ideal para o eclipse solar

14 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Residentes do sudoeste de BC têm local de observação privilegiado para o eclipse solar

14 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André

Você perdeu

Ciência

Um evento celestial impressionante: eclipse solar anular para enfeitar os céus

14 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Residentes no sudoeste da Colúmbia Britânica têm visualização ideal para o eclipse solar

14 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Residentes do sudoeste de BC têm local de observação privilegiado para o eclipse solar

14 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Nave espacial Psyche da NASA embarca em missão para asteróide coberto de metal

14 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários