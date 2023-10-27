Novo estudo revela perda acelerada de gelo no leste da Antártica

A recent study published in the journal Science Advances has revealed that glaciers in East Antarctica could experience faster ice loss in the future than previously believed. This alarming feedback loop occurs when glacier meltwater triggers further ice loss and contributes to rising sea levels as the planet continues to warm.

Scientists have reported that the rapid melting of West Antarctica’s ice shelves may now be unavoidable due to human-induced global warming. When combined with other recent studies, these findings paint a dire picture of a rapidly melting southern continent, posing significant risks of life-altering sea level rise worldwide.

The study specifically focused on the Denman and Scott glaciers in East Antarctica, which hold enough ice to trigger approximately five feet of sea level rise. Previous research has shown that as glaciers melt, the water flows underneath them and into the sea, thus accelerating glacial melting and ice loss. The new study incorporated this feedback loop into simulations to evaluate its impact on Antarctic melting and sea level rise.

According to the findings, if the world continues to burn planet-warming fossil fuels at an accelerated rate, the glaciers could pass a critical threshold nearly 25 years earlier than anticipated, primarily due to the meltwater discharge. In this scenario, incorporating the feedback loop increased sea level rise from the Denman and Scott glaciers by nearly 16% by the end of 2300.

It is crucial to note that current climate models do not account for this additional ice loss caused by meltwater discharge. Including this phenomenon in future models is necessary to obtain a more accurate understanding of global sea level rise.

Lead author Tyler Pelle emphasizes the importance of monitoring East Antarctica as it becomes more unstable, posing a higher risk of sea level rise for coastal communities and low-lying islands. Understanding and addressing these ice loss patterns is essential to mitigate the impacts on future generations, as our actions today significantly influence the climate for years to come.

The study has prompted experts, such as associate professor Jan De Rydt of Northumbria University, to advocate for the inclusion of subglacial discharge in all simulations of Antarctic ice loss. Further research is planned to analyze the depths of the ice sheet and the ocean to gain a comprehensive understanding of the region’s future.

Fonte: CNN

Perguntas Frequentes:

1. How do glaciers contribute to rising sea levels?

Glaciers contribute to rising sea levels when they melt, and the resulting water flows into the ocean.

2. What is a feedback loop?

A feedback loop refers to a process in which the output of a system further affects its input, creating a self-perpetuating pattern.

3. Do current climate models account for ice loss caused by meltwater discharge?

No, current climate models do not account for the additional ice loss caused by meltwater discharge. This phenomenon needs to be included in future models to better predict global sea level rise.

4. What are the potential impacts of accelerated ice loss in East Antarctica?

Accelerated ice loss in East Antarctica poses a higher risk of sea level rise for coastal communities and low-lying islands, potentially leading to devastating impacts on human lives and infrastructure.

5. How can we address the impacts of melting glaciers?

Addressing the impacts of melting glaciers requires reducing greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning to renewable energy sources, and implementing measures to adapt to rising sea levels in vulnerable areas.