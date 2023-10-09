Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Gimbal de teste de mini drone: garantindo testes e calibração seguros

ByGabriel Botha

9 de Outubro, 2023
Gimbal de teste de mini drone: garantindo testes e calibração seguros

Drones are notorious for their unpredictable flight patterns, causing inconvenience and sometimes even danger. Tristan Dijkstra and Suryansh Sharma, researchers from the Networked Systems group and Biomorphic Intelligence Lab, have come up with a solution: a mini-drone test gimbal. The gimbal allows the drone to rotate in three dimensions, providing a safe and controlled environment for testing and calibration.

In their work, Dijkstra and Sharma utilize CrazyFlie drones, which require regular calibration and testing. Traditionally, efforts have been made to restrict the movement of the drone using a tether, but this method often leads to complications. The tether can get trapped in the rotor or become tight, causing the drone to crash. The new gimbal design offers a much more elegant solution.

By attaching a zip tie to the drone, the gimbal allows for free rotation in three dimensions, ensuring that the basic features of the drone can be tested before it is released into the skies. The beauty of this design is its simplicity. With nothing more than a zip tie holding the drone down, it can be easily implemented with similarly sized quadcopters.

With the mini-drone test gimbal, drone enthusiasts and researchers can now conduct experiments and calibrations without putting themselves or others at risk. By providing a secure testing environment, this innovation is a valuable addition to the field.

Source: [Tristan Dijkstra] and [Suryansh Sharma]

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

Ciência

Cientistas progridem na desvendação do enigma da matéria escura

11 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Ciência

Nova missão de satélite para monitorar as correntes oceânicas

11 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Ciência

Point Nemo: o local de descanso final da nave espacial

11 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Você perdeu

Ciência

Cientistas progridem na desvendação do enigma da matéria escura

11 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Nova missão de satélite para monitorar as correntes oceânicas

11 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Point Nemo: o local de descanso final da nave espacial

11 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Competição para descobrir os fósseis de mamíferos mais antigos do mundo se transforma em uma disputa enlameada

11 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários