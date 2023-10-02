Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Enorme asteróide se aproximando da Terra levanta preocupações

ByMampho Bréscia

2 de Outubro, 2023
Enorme asteróide se aproximando da Terra levanta preocupações

Asteroids are objects of great interest to space scientists due to their potential threat to Earth. These space rocks, which follow specific orbits, can collide with our planet and cause global destruction. While most asteroids are found in the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars, some come close to Earth, raising concerns about potential impacts.

NASA, in its efforts to protect Earth from asteroid threats, closely monitors these space rocks using advanced ground and space-based instruments and observatories. This includes NEOWISE, ALMA, Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey, which provide detailed information about the size and characteristics of these asteroids.

Of particular concern is the upcoming visit of asteroid 349507 (2008 QY) to Earth. This enormous asteroid, measuring about 2200 feet wide, is expected to come within 6.32 million kilometers of our planet. Its relative velocity is estimated to be a frightening 75,457 kilometers per hour. This asteroid belongs to the Apollo family and was first observed in 1989. Its last known sighting was earlier this year.

According to NASA, an asteroid is classified as potentially hazardous if it exceeds a width of 492 feet. With a width of 2200 feet, asteroid 349507 (2008 QY) surpasses this threshold, causing significant concern. However, current projections indicate that it will safely pass by Earth without posing any danger.

While scientists continue to monitor and study asteroids, it is crucial to stay informed about potential threats from space. As technology progresses, we gain a better understanding of these cosmic objects and can take necessary precautions to protect our planet from possible impacts.

Fontes:
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov
– HT Tech: https://tech.hindustantimes.com

By Mampho Bréscia

post relacionado

Ciência

O estresse da seca causa mudanças na função do solo da floresta tropical

3 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciência

Biossensor inovador baseado em proteínas desenvolvido para detectar minas terrestres e material bélico não detonado baseado em TNT

3 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciência

Perseverance Rover da NASA captura Dust Devil marciano na cratera de Jezero

3 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André

Você perdeu

Ciência

O estresse da seca causa mudanças na função do solo da floresta tropical

3 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Biossensor inovador baseado em proteínas desenvolvido para detectar minas terrestres e material bélico não detonado baseado em TNT

3 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Perseverance Rover da NASA captura Dust Devil marciano na cratera de Jezero

3 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Asteróide 2008 QY: detalhes e possíveis consequências

3 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários