Rare Solar Event Creates Expansive Martian Atmosphere

An extraordinary solar phenomenon has resulted in a remarkable expansion of the Martian atmosphere, according to a recent study conducted by NASA. The event, which occurred in December of last year, involved the disappearance of a stream of charged particles known as the solar wind. This powerful occurrence left a void in space as it traversed through the solar system, leading to the expansion of the Martian atmosphere and magnetosphere by thousands of kilometers.

NASA’s measurements indicated a sharp drop in the number of charged particles that constitute the solar wind during this event. The absence of solar wind pressure on Mars contributed to the substantial expansion observed by researchers. Study co-author Jasper Halekas from the University of Iowa expressed astonishment at the data, stating, “When we first saw the data and how dramatic the drop in the solar wind was, it was almost unbelievable.”

Mars, similar to other planets in our solar system, is continually influenced by charged particles emitted from the Sun, which in turn exert pressure on the planet’s magnetosphere. The solar wind plays a significant role in the escape of the Martian atmosphere. The event in December 2022 caused the density of the solar wind to decrease by a factor of 100, resulting in a drastic reduction in pressure exerted on Mars and leading to a more than tripling of the planet’s magnetosphere.

The occurrence was triggered by faster-moving solar wind overtaking a slower-moving stream, causing compression and subsequent expansion. This compression released an uncommon void of low-density solar wind that NASA scientists noted.

The transformative effects of this solar event on Mars’ magnetosphere offer valuable insights into the loss of water and atmosphere on the planet. MAVEN, the spacecraft designed for observing interactions between the Sun and the Martian atmosphere, provided exceptional data during this remarkable event, according to Shannon Curry, another author of the study from the University of California, Berkeley.

These disappearing solar wind events are exceptionally rare and typically occur during times of heightened solar activity. As the Sun approaches the peak of its 11-year activity cycle, the latest findings will contribute to a deeper understanding of extreme solar phenomena. Dr. Halekas added, “We are really getting to see how Mars responds when the solar wind is effectively removed. It makes for a great outlier study on what Mars would be like if it were orbiting a less active star.”