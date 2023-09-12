د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

خبرونه

د هبل ثابته: د کائنات د پراخیدو کچه رابرسیره کول

Byګابریل بوتا

Sep 12، 2023
د هبل ثابته: د کائنات د پراخیدو کچه رابرسیره کول

In the quest to understand the evolution and destiny of the universe, scientists rely on the Hubble constant, which measures the rate at which the universe is expanding. However, a persistent discrepancy known as the “Hubble Tension” exists between measured values of the constant and those predicted by the big bang theory.

To gain a clearer understanding of this tension, astronomers have turned to NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Nobel Laureate Adam Riess and his colleagues from Johns Hopkins University and the Space Telescope Science Institute have used Webb’s observations to refine the precision of local measurements of the Hubble constant.

One of the primary tools used in these measurements is the study of Cepheid variables, which are pulsating stars that serve as reliable distance markers. Cepheids are exceptionally bright and undergo size fluctuations that correspond to their intrinsic luminosity. By observing the brightness and redshifts of Cepheids in distant galaxies, astronomers can determine the expansion rate of the universe.

However, the density of stars in galaxies from our perspective often complicates these observations. The launch of the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990 paved the way for better resolution of Cepheids, as it can identify individual variables even in galaxies that are over a hundred million light-years away.

Nevertheless, gathering data in the near-infrared part of the spectrum is crucial to account for the distortion caused by intervening dust. This is where the James Webb Space Telescope excels. Webb’s infrared vision allows for a more precise separation of Cepheid light from surrounding stars, reducing blending and improving measurements.

In their research, Riess and his team collected observations of Cepheids at different steps along the cosmic distance ladder using Webb. By calibrating the true luminosity of Cepheids in galaxies with known distances, they can then use supernovae in those galaxies to further calibrate true luminosities. These refined measurements contribute to a more accurate determination of the Hubble constant.

Understanding the Hubble constant is vital in unraveling the mysteries of the universe’s expansion and its ultimate fate. Webb’s capabilities play a crucial role in refining our understanding of this fundamental parameter and unravelling the Hubble Tension.

سرچینې:
- د ناسا جیمز ویب سپیس ټیلسکوپ
– “The Hubble Constant: Unraveling the Universe’s Expansion Rate” (source article)

By ګابریل بوتا

اړوند پوسټ

خبرونه

Acer XV242F: یو نوی 540Hz لوبو مانیټر بازار ته راځي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا
خبرونه

د آی فون 15 پرو: قیمت او شتون

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
خبرونه

ټیم کوک: د لید لید مشر چې ایپل نوي لوړوالی ته رسوي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا

تا یاد کړ

تکنالوژي

د iOS 17 او macOS سونوم په زړه پورې ب featuresو سپړنه

Sep 13، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
تکنالوژي

د سپتمبر 13 لپاره د BGMI ریډیم کوډونه: د جګړې ډګرونو ګرځنده هند لپاره په زړه پوري جایزې ترلاسه کړئ

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
خبرونه

Acer XV242F: یو نوی 540Hz لوبو مانیټر بازار ته راځي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
خبرونه

د آی فون 15 پرو: قیمت او شتون

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها