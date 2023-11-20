په پوهنتونونو کې د رواني روغتیا ملاتړ په اهمیت پوهیدل

Tragedy struck the University of New Hampshire community as they mourned the loss of a student who died by suicide on Sunday. The student, a junior in the Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics, was described by school officials as a loyal and kindhearted friend who had a positive impact on the UNH community. The campus community is particularly affected as students prepare to leave for Thanksgiving break this week.

In the aftermath of this devastating event, UNH President James W. Dean Jr. emphasized the importance of supporting students who may be grieving. He encouraged faculty to be aware of the grief many students may be experiencing and to offer flexibility in terms of academic responsibilities. The university is in contact with the student’s family and will be providing information on memorial services in due course.

Durham Police Department Chief Rene Kelley confirmed the death as a suicide and assured that no foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

Recognizing the need for support and counseling during times like these, the university’s Psychological and Counseling Services and the Employee Assistance Program are available to students, faculty, and staff. It is crucial for individuals to reach out and seek help if they are feeling sadness or grief.

ډیری پوښتل شوي پوښتنې:

Q: How can students contact UNH Psychological and Counseling Services?

A: Students can reach out to the Psychological and Counseling Services at (603) 862-2090 for support.

Q: How can staff and faculty access the Employee Assistance Program at UNH?

A: The Employee Assistance Program can be reached directly at (800) 424-1749.

Q: Are there national crisis helplines available for immediate support?

A: Yes, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hotline can be contacted at 800-950-NAMI (6264), the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255), and the National Crisis Line at 1-833-710-6477. These crisis lines provide immediate support and guidance for those in need.