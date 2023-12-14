څنګه د ګناه پرته د جشن څښاک څخه خوند واخلئ

During the holiday season, it’s easy to consume more calories than usual, leading to weight gain. One study found that the average Australian consumes an extra 500 calories per day during this time, which can result in gaining one pound of weight after just four days. While indulging in Christmas Day feasts is expected, office parties are another major culprit for the extra calorie intake. Research shows that the average attendee consumes a staggering 4941 calories at these work events.

If you’re looking to make healthier choices while still enjoying yourself during the festive season, there are simple swaps you can make to keep your calorie count in check. UK-based dietitian Terri-Ann Nunns suggests six alcohol swaps that can help you partake in the festivities guilt-free.

Instead of a calorie-laden Long Island iced tea, try a Bloody Mary. A Long Island iced tea can have more calories than a Big Mac, so choosing a healthier cocktail like a Bloody Mary with tomato juice and celery stick toppings can significantly reduce calorie intake.

Swap a pint of beer for a bottle of beer. Pints of beer have more calories than bottles, so opting for the latter can help with weight management.

Replace regular gin and tonic with gin and slimline tonic. Choosing a sugar-free alternative reduces calorie intake without sacrificing taste.

Trade a large glass of wine for prosecco. Prosecco has fewer calories than wine, making it a lighter and bubbly alternative.

Instead of dessert wine, try a glass of sherry. Sherry has significantly fewer calories than dessert wine, making it a suitable substitute.

Opt for vodka instead of whiskey. Vodka has fewer calories than whiskey, and mixing it with low-calorie soda and fresh lime can further reduce calorie intake.

By making these simple swaps, you can enjoy festive drinks without the guilt of excess calories. Remember to drink in moderation and prioritize your health during the holiday season.