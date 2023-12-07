سره ګرم مرچ مرچ شمال ختیځ اوهایو ته د بریښنایی سفر سره تنظیم شوی

The renowned rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers, has recently announced their highly anticipated Unlimited Love Tour, which is set to captivate audiences in Northeast Ohio. As confirmed by LiveNation, the iconic musicians will be performing at Blossom Music Center on Monday, July 22, marking a glorious night for rock music enthusiasts in the region.

Presale tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 5, via LiveNation’s website. For those who are unable to secure tickets during the presale, general ticket sales are set to commence on Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m., granting the general public an opportunity to experience the exhilarating performance.

Unveiling an exciting lineup, Red Hot Chili Peppers will be joined by the immensely talented Seun Kuti and IRONTOM as special guests. This eclectic combination promises an electrifying and unforgettable night filled with dynamic musical performances, guaranteed to leave fans in awe.

