Patou, a women’s wear brand owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH, has embraced a cutting-edge traceability solution developed via its parent company’s accelerator program. The Paris-based fashion house has partnered with Fairly Made, a French startup specializing in advanced traceability analysis.

Fairly Made 360°, a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, provides evaluations and ratings based on four key criteria: transparency, environmental impact, social performance, and recyclability. These ratings enable brands to assess the sustainability of each garment in their collections, tracking its journey through the value chain and identifying areas for improvement.

The collaboration between Patou and Fairly Made has initially focused on evaluating 64 products within Patou’s Les Essentiels line, which includes wardrobe staples such as white tank tops, jeans, denim jackets, and pants. By leveraging Fairly Made’s traceability solution, Patou aims to establish new industry standards in sustainability and transparency, while staying true to its heritage.

Notably, Patou is the first brand among LVMH’s extensive portfolio of over 70 labels to integrate the Fairly Made system. This partnership follows Fairly Made’s successful collaboration with more than 150 other brands and fashion firms, including Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot owner SMCP Group, Galeries Lafayette, Ba&sh, Maison Kitsune, Balzac Paris, Asphalte, Aubade, The Kooples, and Rossignol.

Fairly Made was adopted into the LVMH Maison des Startups accelerator program in 2018. This program, based at the Station F startup campus in Paris, facilitates the co-creation of innovative services and solutions tailored to the fashion and luxury sectors. Entrepreneurs in the program gain access to coaching, workshops, and mentoring sessions provided by LVMH staff. Additionally, they have the opportunity to present their solutions to LVMH’s maisons, including renowned brands like Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Fendi, Sephora, and Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche.

The collaboration between Patou and Fairly Made reinforces LVMH’s commitment to sustainability by utilizing cutting-edge technology to enhance supply chain transparency and foster greater environmental and social responsibility.

پرله پسې پوښتنې:

Q: What is Fairly Made?

A: Fairly Made is a French startup that specializes in advanced traceability analysis and provides ratings for supply chains based on transparency, environmental impact, social performance, and recyclability.

Q: What products has Fairly Made evaluated for Patou?

A: Fairly Made has evaluated 64 products from Patou’s Les Essentiels line, which includes white tank tops, jeans, denim jackets, and pants.

Q: Is Patou the only brand using Fairly Made in the LVMH portfolio?

A: Yes, Patou is the first brand among LVMH’s more than 70 labels to utilize Fairly Made’s traceability solution.

Q: Where is the LVMH Maison des Startups accelerator program based?

A: The LVMH Maison des Startups accelerator program is located at the Station F startup campus in Paris.

Q: Which other brands have partnered with Fairly Made?

A: Fairly Made has collaborated with over 150 brands and fashion firms, including Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot owner SMCP Group, Galeries Lafayette, Ba&sh, Maison Kitsune, Balzac Paris, Asphalte, Aubade, The Kooples, and Rossignol.