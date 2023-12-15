د اوهایو وکیلان د ساتیرۍ مارجوانا قانون بیاکتنې ته ګوري

Ohio lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the state’s newly passed recreational marijuana law before it goes into effect in two days. The Senate and House both released proposals with differing opinions on how to regulate the use and sale of cannabis.

The Senate’s proposal includes eliminating home grow and setting lower THC limits for cannabis products. On the other hand, the House’s proposal, called House Bill 354, aims to maintain the home grow provision while establishing guidelines for use and advertising.

Representative Jamie Callender, who introduced House Bill 354, stated that his proposal is a synthesis of opinions about cannabis regulation that respects the will of the people who voted to enact Issue 2. The bill addresses concerns regarding secondhand smoke and aims to prevent minors from being targeted by advertising.

Unlike the Senate’s version, which garnered bipartisan support, the House bill is supported solely by Democratic members. Representative Casey Weinstein emphasized the importance of allowing local communities to regulate cannabis similar to how they regulate tobacco and alcohol.

While the excise tax rate is still under discussion, both sides agree that it should not be so high as to discourage people from participating in Ohio’s cannabis industry. The House also believes that local municipalities should have the autonomy to decide how the tax revenue is used.

Negotiations are ongoing between the Senate and House to find common ground before Thursday. However, if an agreement cannot be reached, Representative Callender is open to letting the initiated statute go into effect as a bargaining position.

Although there is a sense of urgency to get the revisions passed, House members are determined to take their time and ensure that they get it right for the benefit of Ohioans.