د جاپان په خندق کې د کاربن سایکل پرانستل: د IODP 386 سفر څخه لیدونه

A recent research expedition conducted by the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP) has shed light on the carbon cycle in the Japan Trench, a region of intense seismic activity. The Japan Trench, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is known for its subduction zones and frequent megathrust earthquakes.

IODP Expedition 386 involved the collection and analysis of 58 sediment cores from the sea bed along the trench axis. These cores were taken from depths of up to 37.82 meters, setting new records for deep-subsurface sampling in scientific ocean drilling. In one notable achievement, the team cored the deepest water site at a depth of 8,023 meters and recovered the deepest sub-sea level sample from 8,060.74 meters below sea level.

The analysis of these sediment cores revealed the presence of labile dissolved carbon stored in the sediment interstitial water. This dissolved carbon storage indicates active organic carbon remineralization in the hadal trenches, which is significantly greater than in other deep-water environments of the open ocean. Advanced radiocarbon techniques also revealed the aging and accumulation of dissolved organic and inorganic carbon in the deep subsurface sediments.

These findings have important implications for the deep carbon cycle and the subduction zone. The dissolved carbon stored in the trench sediments may have significant impacts on the overall carbon cycle as it is buried deeper into the trenches and subduction zone. This discovery challenges the previous understanding of hadal trench environments as “tranquil” deep-sea environments.

The research also uncovered evidence of intensive microbial methanogenesis in the hadal trenches, likely influenced by repeated large earthquakes along the subduction zone. The earthquakes play a role in modulating the trench carbon cycle and the deep biosphere metabolisms in these extreme environments.

This groundbreaking research provides valuable insights into the dynamic carbon cycle in the Japan Trench and highlights the need for further studies in these unique and extreme environments. The findings also demonstrate the capabilities of the IODP to conduct high-resolution subsurface sampling and investigations in hadal oceanic trenches.

